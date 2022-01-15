A community protest that started as a trickle and turned into an avalanche prompted the Chino Hills City Council on Tuesday to remove the Caballero Ranch on Peyton Drive and Eucalyptus Avenue from the list for high-density housing that will be sent to the state.
The audience in the packed council chambers applauded the city council’s unanimous decision after 18 speakers opposed the site as “not the right fit” for up to 220 housing units.
The council voted to keep the high-density units on the Shoppes II parcel which is the overflow parking lot at the corner of Boys Republic and Shoppes drives, instead of shifting them to the Caballero Ranch.
Holding up a stack of letters from residents, Councilman Peter Rogers stated, “If I lived in your neighborhood, I would also be here with similar thoughts.”
The council received at least 50 emails and two petitions with approximately 200 signatures.
Although councilmembers agreed that the project was not ideal in that location, they cautioned the audience that the land would eventually be developed because it is zoned for six housing units per acre, allowing up to 60 units on the 10-acre site.
“I love that ranch, I love that barn,” said Councilwoman Cynthia Moran. “I agree this project is not a good fit but it will not be a ranch forever.”
Resident Debbie Hall said the state is mandating housing units but not providing solutions for water issues, traffic, and quality of life.
John Bruner, as a representative of the Galloping Hills and Richmond American neighborhoods near the ranch, urged the council to place the units back on the Shoppes II site and use taxpayer dollars to acquire the Caballero Ranch for additional parks or a parking area.
Also speaking was Ed McCoy of Fairfield Residential LLC who introduced himself as the developer who proposed the 220 units.
“We believe it’s an appropriate site for high-density units,” he said, adding that his firm developed the 286-unit Capriana Apartments on Butterfield Ranch Road from Picasso Drive to Slate Drive next to the Heights.
The Caballero Ranch housing scramble began when the developer at Crossroads Marketplace decided not to build 370 units after all, and the city redistributed the units to the Shoppes II site.
Later, Fairfield Residential came forward with a preliminary concept plan for the Caballero Ranch so the city took 220 units off Shoppes II and placed them on the ranch.
The city’s draft element that will be submitted to the state will show 744 units on the 8-acre Shoppes II site, community development director Joann Lombardo stated.
She said the housing element will come back to the city council on Tuesday, Jan. 25 because the city is still waiting for feedback from the state.
