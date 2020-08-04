Families and individuals living in the Chino Valley can apply to receive free groceries every month at the Chino Neighborhood House, 13130 Sixth St., Chino.
“This service allows clients to pick up groceries once a month at the Chino Neighborhood House store,” said President Kevin Cisneroz. “Registration is required and you must meet the county's very low to moderate income standards and reside within the Chino Valley Unified School District.”
School district boundaries cover Chino, Chino Hills and a small portion of Ontario.
Chino Neighborhood House is a local nonprofit organization with a mission of ensuring that residents in need have groceries on their tables, Mr. Cisneroz said.
Registration is available at www.chinoneighborhoodhouse.com or call 628-5608 to set up an appointment.
Food collection Aug. 9
Chino Neighborhood House will host a community drive up food donation from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9 at 13130 Sixth St., in Chino.
The food will be distributed to the families the organization serves.
Cash and check donations will be accepted.
Information: 248-5665, cnh91710@yahoo.com or chinoneighborhoodhouse.com.
