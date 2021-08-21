The City of Chino Hills is seeking $234,728 in restitution from four residents who were criminally charged for destroying 13 fully mature California Coast Live Oak trees and six toyon shrubs on the trail near their homes on Rancho Hills Drive.
The amount doesn’t include at least $8,138 in attorney fees and costs, to-date.
A restitution hearing will take place Friday, Sept. 10 in the San Bernardino County Superior Court in Rancho Cucamonga.
Four misdemeanor criminal cases were filed in July 2020 by the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s office after the May incident.
The defendants are Romeo and Edilyn Oriel, Uday Dinesh Parikh and Waimin Liu.
The city filed a brief in support of the restitution on July 30, attaching a report from James Komen of Class One Arboriculture, Inc. who conducted an appraisal of the damage.
According to the brief and the tree appraisal report, more tree destruction took place by other unidentified neighbors in a series of events from May until August, for a total loss to the city of $845,000.
Residents of Rancho Hills Drive who live next to a city trail called Ridgeview Loop had been complaining to the city that their views were obstructed by the oaks and shrubs.
They moved to their homes for the panoramic views, but the trees and shrubs grew so thick and tall over the next two decades that their views were obliterated.
They also raised concerns that the growth was a potential fire hazard.
Several residents attended a city council meeting in February 2020 asking that the trees be trimmed. The incident occurred three months later.
According to the Chino Hills Police Department, which investigated after witnesses reported the incident, cutting trees on public land is a violation of Penal Code 384a(2).
The Coast Live Oak is a native species protected by the State of California as well as the city’s municipal code.
According to the legal brief, 11 of the 13 oaks were cut down to the stump.
The trees were 20 years old.
An attorney for defendants Mr. and Mrs. Oriel filed a reply brief on Aug. 13, asking the court to deny the amount sought for restitution because it is excessive and cannot be established with reasonable certainty as an accurate figure for replacing the trees and shrubs lost by the city.
According to the reply brief, “the court should not grant this amount as it has not been adequately established based on their calculations, and excessive based on the factual circumstances and legal rulings.”
The brief also stated that the city failed to prove which damage was caused by each defendant in the case.
“The city has attributed all of the tree and shrub damage to all defendants collectively,” according to the reply.
“This claim lacks specificity as to which parties are responsible for which damage. Instead, the city seeks to collectively punish every defendant for actions that they might not be responsible for,” according to the claim.
Chino Hills City Attorney Mark Hensley said the responsibility to pay the $237,728 will potentially be on all four defendants.
The court or the defendants will have to figure out how it will get paid, he said.
If a lesser amount is agreed to or ordered by the court, the city can still seek the remainder through a civil action, he said.
As for the loss calculations, the city’s brief states that the challenge in valuing the economic loss is based on the difficulty in replacing established, 20-year-old oak trees with directly comparable oak trees.
Among the factors in calculating economic loss is the size and maturity of the replacement trees and shrubs.
According to the city brief, “the city will argue for the economic loss of the destroyed trees and shrubs according to the value of the individuals plants at the time they were damaged and destroyed, including through expert testimony.”
Mr. Komen, a board certified master arborist, provided an analysis of the value of all the trees and shrubs damaged along Rancho Hills Drive to help the city determine the value of the destroyed trees and shrubs.
He will be called as a witness by the city at the restitution hearing.
