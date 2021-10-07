A 47-year-old truck driver from Fontana was arrested late Wednesday night on suspicion of fatally stabbing another truck driver at a trucking distribution center in the 6700 block of Bickmore Avenue in Chino, the Chino Police Department reported.
Miguel Viveros was booked without bail into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
He is scheduled to appear in West Valley Superior Court on Friday, jail records show.
The victim, identified as a 61-year-old Rancho Cucamonga resident, was pronounced dead at the scene, Chino police said.
His name has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.
Chino police were called to the trucking distribution center at 11:08 p.m. on a report a man had been stabbed multiple times in the upper torso, Sgt. Bryan Pry said.
The suspect was detained at the scene.
“Mr. Viveros was in possession of a knife believed to be used in the killing,” Sgt. Pry said.
He said the two men work as truck drivers and were dropping off deliveries at the center when they became involved in a dispute.
“However, the motive and exact circumstances of the dispute are under investigation,” Sgt. Pry said.
Anyone with information can call Sgt. Pry at (909) 334-3172 or email bpry@chinopd.org.
