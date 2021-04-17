Several lanes of the 60 Freeway in Chino will close April 22 and 23 as Caltrans continues work on the ‘Three Bridges Project’ to replace the bridges at Benson, Monte Vista and Pipeline avenues.
All eastbound lanes will close from 10 p.m. to 5 p.m. April 22 between Reservoir Street and Ramona Avenue. On April 23, all westbound lanes from Ramona to Reservoir will close from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.
