The City of Chino will contribute $1.1 million towards a $7.4 million street improvement project along the perimeter of Chino High School.
The Chino Valley school district will contribute $6.3 million.
The city council on Jan. 5 approved the cost sharing agreement with the Chino Valley school district for the street improvement contract with WLC Architects and Balfour Beatty Construction LLC.
A staff report states that some of the improvements are the financial responsibility of the City of Chino because of the location and scope of the project that includes street and curb ramp improvements, driveways, streetlights, sidewalks, and crosswalks.
The high school, located at 5472 Park Place, is undergoing reconstruction through Measure G funding.
A new main campus entry and dropoff and pick up zone will be constructed on the north side of the campus along Jefferson Avenue.
