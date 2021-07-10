Confiscated fireworks
Champion photo by Josh Thompson

More than 900 pounds of illegal fireworks seized in Chino and Chino Hills during the Fourth of July holiday were taken to the Chino Valley Fire District’s Training Center in Chino to be picked up by the Ontario Fire Department bomb squad for proper disposal. Authorities issued 47 citations in Chino and 12 in Chino Hills and the county area of Chino for possession of illegal fireworks. Violators face $1,000 fines, according to the Chino Valley Fire District. Of the 915 pounds of illegal fireworks seized, 733 pounds were confiscated prior to July 4, authorities said.  

