The City of Chino Hills’ mobile recreation program has launched a “Rec-to-Go” program where packages filled with art, STEM, and crafts projects for children ages 6 to 12 can be taken home to enjoy.
The packages will be available for pickup at selected parks throughout the city from 2 to 4 p.m. Fridays, beginning Sept. 25.
Each package will contain supplies for six projects, plus extra worksheets and games.
Participation is free but registration is required weekly and space is limited.
Chino Hills residents may register no more than two children per household per week.
Online registration is open for the first package pickup on Friday, Sept. 25.
Visitchinohills.org/Re cOnline using class code 204002.
Participants will receive an email identifying the park location after registration.
Information: 364-2700.
