The City of Chino Hills’ next pavement project will start Monday, Feb. 24 on Shady View Drive from Butterfield Ranch Road to south of Wrangler Road.
The first step will be to improve curb ramps to Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
The project will take approximately one month to complete.
Work hours will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The $188,000 contract was awarded to Onyx Paving Inc., with funding providing by Community Facilities District 8.
“No parking” signs will be posted on Shady View Drive during the project.
City staff informed property managers of the Celamonte and Hampton communities that residents will have access in and out of their complexes but there will be times when they must exit by making a right-turn only.
Residents may also have to make U-turns to get into their complexes.
