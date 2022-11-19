The Chino Hills Planning Commission approved a hydrogen fuel facility to be built in the parking lot of the 76 service station and Circle K store on Chino Avenue in the Crossroads Entertainment Center.
The facility was approved Tuesday by a 4-0 vote with Sean Phan absent.
It will be the 53rd hydrogen station to be built in California, with 38 more planned next year, according to Ben Steckler of the Fiedler Group, representing the applicant Iwatani Hydrogen.
Hydrogen fuel cell electric cars, known as FCEVs, produce electricity using a fuel cell powered by hydrogen rather than drawing electricity from a battery only, according to information provided by Mr. Steckler.
He said the State of California is prioritizing the development of hydrogen and charging stations as part of the state mandate on zero emission vehicles.
There are almost 14,000 light-duty hydrogen passenger cars in California, which are projected to grow to 30,800 by 2024, according to a PowerPoint presentation by Chino Hills contract planner Kim Zuppiger.
Chino Hills is one of the locations identified by the state in which a hydrogen fuel station would serve the majority of the population that can reach a station within a 10-minute drive from their home, Mr. Steckler said.
“The state says we need one here, here, and here, and now we’re asking your permission,” he said. “It’s just a matter of getting your blessings so this can go in.”
Commissioner Jerry Blum said hydrogen is a good solution going down the road to greenhouse gas emission reduction.
The hydrogen station, which would take approximately six months to build, would consist of two fuel dispensers under a canopy with a 12-foot high block wall enclosing the equipment.
The nearest home, located south of Chino Avenue, is 580 feet away from the proposed station, Ms. Zuppiger said.
Hydrogen dispensers look like gasoline dispensers with hoses and nozzles, she said.
A full tank of hydrogen for a passenger vehicle typically fills in three to five minutes, she added.
Commissioner Mike Stover said, “This project will put us on the frontier of the hydrogen highway.”
He added, “Obviously, a much greater scale of infrastructure will need to be built in California before hydrogen fuel vehicles would be a significant solution to our air quality and carbon neutral future, but this is a step,” he said.
