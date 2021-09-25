Teri Hargrove fought back tears watching a video of her late husband Mark Hargrove walking the grounds of Chino City Hall and greeting residents at civic events.
Chino Councilman Hargrove was recognized by the city council Tuesday night with the city’s Spirit of Achievement award for 2020.
“He was one of my best friends in high school, the love of my life, and made me the luckiest woman alive when he asked me to marry him,” Mrs. Hargrove said.
They would have been married for 30 years on Nov. 2.
Mr. Hargrove’s name has already been inscribed on the base of the 25-foot statue at Central Avenue and D Street, along with 13 other recipients who have received the award since it was established in 2007.
The honor is given to persons who have contributed to the betterment of Chino.
The statue is of a woman holding a wreath high above Central Avenue near the city’s civic center.
Mrs. Hargrove and her daughters Jennifer and Stephanie were in the audience to accept the award from Mayor Eunice Ulloa.
In the video, civic leaders, city employees and former colleagues spoke of Mr. Hargrove’s many contributions to the school district, Chino High School, and the city.
Jennifer Hargrove said the following day that her dad would have been honored to even be considered for the recognition.
“He was a very humble man,” she said. “He did a lot of service but never for recognition.”
Jennifer said her father was going through cancer treatments in 2020, the year of the award, yet still serving on the council and showing up to events.
“We’re grateful the city saw his efforts when he was super sick and still fully involved,” she said. “Being on the city council kept him going.”
Mr. Hargrove was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer in August 2019 and died 18 months later, two weeks after his 57th birthday, which was celebrated with a drive-by event in front of his house because of the pandemic.
He died March 28 and had attended a city council meeting just two weeks before his death, Jennifer said.
Mr. Hargrove worked for the California Department of Corrections for 30 years, 20 of which were at the California Institution for Men in Chino.
He retired in 2017 as a lieutenant, serving as the prison spokesman for many years. He jumped into civic service after retirement with his appointment to the Chino Planning Commission that year.
He was elected in 2018 to the city council, winning in District 2 with 39 percent of the vote among three other candidates.
Mr. Hargrove, his wife Teri, and all five of their children graduated from Chino High.
His parents graduated from Chino High in the early 1950s.
He served as the high school’s sports boosters president, founded the basketball boosters club, and served as its president.
Mr. Hargrove was known by his friends and family to “bleed blue” for his devotion to Chino High. The school’s colors are blue and white.
In 2018, he received the Frank Elder Award that honors individuals who have committed their lives to the Chino community and to the student-athletes of Chino High.
He was a member of the Chino Valley Unified School District Measure G Oversight Committee and served as a board member for the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Mr. Hargrove coached several youth sports including AYSO Region 67, Chino American Little League, Chino Pop Warner Football, City of Chino basketball, and Chino Girls Fastpitch softball.
He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1983 to 1987 where he achieved the rank of sergeant.
