The Chino Community Services Commission at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28 will consider and recommend to the city council a name for a new park to be built at the corner of Central Avenue and Phillips Boulevard.
The public may attend the meeting in city council chambers, 13220 Central Ave., or participate via teleconference. Instructions for the teleconference will be posted Friday, Sept. 25 with the meeting agenda on the City of Chino website, cityofchino.org.
Suggestions may be submitted to Director of Community Services Linda Reich, lreich@cityofchino.org.
A construction date has not been set. Design plans include an inclusive playground, outdoor fitness stations, walking trails, two pickle ball courts, picnic shelter, restroom, open space, monument, public art, drought tolerant landscape and a parking lot. Funding is through a $2.8 million state grant.
Information: 334-3256 or cscommission@cityofchino.org.
