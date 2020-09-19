Responding to a decision earlier this month by the Monte Vista Water District to explore the possibility of providing sewer services in the unincorporated area of Chino, the Chino city council on Sept. 15 voted to ease restrictions on the city’s sewer connection policy.
The city’s amended resolution lifts a previous requirement that properties must be annexed to the city to receive sewer service.
Now property owners wanting connection to the city’s sewer system are required to sign an irrevocable agreement that they will annex their property to the city on a future date.
The policy change is meant to incentivize annexation to property owners, increase city revenue through additional sewer connections, and reduce the number of septic tanks in Chino’s sphere of influence, according to a staff report.
“While there are many steps before the (Monte Vista Water) District could provide sewer service, it is anticipated that if the District provides sewer service to sphere of influence properties, it could undermine the city’s ability to annex these properties in the future because there would be no incentive other than to receive Chino Police services instead of County Sheriff services,” the report states.
The new resolution supersedes a 2018 policy change which permitted sewer connections in the unincorporated area only to parcels that were annexed to the city.
Since 2018, Chino has not annexed any sphere of influence property into the city.
Letters will be sent by the city to approximately 20 homeowners whose requests for sewer connection had been denied by the city over the last two years under its former policy.
Nick Liguori, city of Chino director of development services, told the city council that approximately 80 to 100 sewer connections had been added in almost 30 years since Chino began providing sewer services in the unincorporated area.
Mr. Liguori said it costs a homeowner between $15,000 and $25,000 to hook up to the city sewer lines.
A staff report in the meeting agenda states that before Monte Vista Water District provides sewer service, it would need to enter into agreements with property owners, develop a funding strategy, complete a service study, receive approval from LAFCO (Local Agency Formation Commission), intervene into the regional sewer contract with Inland Empire Utilities Agency for wastewater treatment services, and complete a managed expansion of its organizational and operational capacity.
