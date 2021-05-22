By Marianne Napoles
When the sound of revving engines reverberate in the night, Chino Valley residents know that a “road race” is occurring.
The screeching is not only being heard around town, but across the country.
Illegal street racing began surging nationwide during the pandemic when the streets were empty, creating prime speedway conditions for daredevils.
The Chino Hills Police Department has seen an increase in racing on the 71 Freeway and is working with the California Highway Patrol to aid with the observations, said Cpl. Nick Seybert, who heads the traffic division.
“The area most affected in Chino Hills appears to be the shopping centers near the 71 Freeway near the Chino and Chino Hills border,” he said.
There have been 18 calls for service in the past year on street racing.
In Chino, most of the street racing is taking place on long, straight roads with less traffic such as Euclid and Kimball avenues, and industrial areas, according to Sgt. Jesus Jacquez of the Chino Police Department.
“For the most part, the subjects who are typically involved in these events are not local residents and travel quite a distance to attend,” he said.
The Chino Police Department has received 10 calls over the past 12 months related to street racing.
Both police departments agree that the increase in illegal street racing began during the pandemic when “stay at home” orders greatly reduced traffic, allowing vehicles to operate at higher speeds.
The departments also agree that the events are growing through the use of social media.
“The event host will use social media to provide a meeting location and notify participants of locations they will be driving to during the evening,” Cpl. Seybert said.
The event often starts in one city and continues into other cities, he said.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has recently begun to work with the Inland Empire Street Racing Task Force that shares information about street racing and “pop-up” car shows so the agency responsible for the area can prepare and staff the event, he said.
The Chino Police Department trains and communicates with the Task Force and shares intelligence, Sgt. Jacquez said.
The Chino Police Department is also part of the Southern California Street Racing Intel Group, which includes Los Angeles County agencies, he said.
Pop-up car shows
In the past year, five pop-up car shows took place in Chino, and five in Chino Hills.
In Chino, two were large-scale events, while the other three were smaller, and in Chino Hills, all five were large-scale events.
A pop-up car show is a hosted event where participants bring their vehicles, usually modified, and gather in a private parking lot similar to a car show.
“While the act itself is not a violation of the Vehicle Code, oftentimes participants race their vehicles, do burnouts, and drive recklessly in the area,” Cpl. Seybert said.
The Chino Hills Police Department cited pop-up car show participants for speed, reckless driving, and smog violations. Several vehicles were impounded.
By working with the Task Force, the police departments gain additional resources and information-sharing to break up the events and enforce violations before the racers can regroup and set up other areas, the corporal said.
Sometimes, there are organized events where hundreds of participants arrive at a location, block the street, and multiple races will occur, he said.
Other times, two drivers happen upon one another, race for a block, and go their separate ways before law enforcement arrives on the scene, he said.
“We would like to remind the community that taking part in a street race is a violation of the Vehicle Code that can result in a jail sentence of 90 days, a $1,000 fine, and the impounding of the vehicle for 30 days, resulting in more than $2,000 in tow fees,” said the corporal.
An assembly bill working its way through the process would mandate a license suspension of up to six months.
