A 62-year-old Riverside man died at a hospital Dec. 3 after he was shot by his passenger while driving on the 60 Freeway in Chino.
Chino police were called at 5:48 p.m. to the AM/PM gas station on a report of a shooting, finding Donald Reyes suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was treated at the scene by Chino Valley Fire District paramedics before he was taken to Pomona Valley Medical Center where he died a short time later, said Chino Police Sgt. Jesus Jacquez.
The passenger—identified as Christopher Suastegui, 22, of Riverside—was detained in the 12200 block of Mountain Avenue, just north of the 60 Freeway, after the car pulled into the parking lot.
Mr. Suastegui was interviewed at the Chino Police Department and taken into custody at 10:15 p.m.
Mr. Suastegui, a parolee, is being held without bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of murder, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
Sgt. Jacquez said Mr. Suastegui was a passenger in a car being driven by Mr. Reyes when the shooting took place while they were in the westbound lanes of the 60 Freeway between Euclid and Mountain avenues.
The motive for the shooting was not released.
“The investigation is on-going and officers are confident this is an isolated incident,” Chino police posted on social media Dec. 3.
Anyone with information can call Chino Police Department at 628-1234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.