The City of Chino is developing an ad hoc Housing Element steering committee to act in an advisory role to city staff during the development of the draft 2021-2029 Housing Element.
The Housing Element is a policy document that will include requirements set by the state’s Regional Housing Needs Assessment (RHNA)Board for low to moderate income housing.
Chino has been mandated by the state to build 6,951 affordable housing units in the next eight years.
The city council voted in October to petition the state to reduce those numbers to 3,397.
The final allocations will be approved early next year.
On Dec. 10, the Community Services Commission in a special meeting approved the appointments of commissioners Linda Takeuchi and Greg Marquez, with Robert Martinez appointed as alternate.
On Dec. 7, the Planning Commission approved the appointments of commissioners Walt Pocock and Robert Nastase.
The committee will include up to 11 members.
Others will be selected from the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, non-profit and residential development communities, said Chino spokeswoman Vivian Castro.
The steering committee is expected to be in place for its first meeting in January, she said.
Ms. Castro said the committee will review draft policies and documents, help staff create a plan that reflects the values of the citizens of Chino, and achieve the goals of the 2021 to 2029 state Housing Element law.
Last fall, Chino surveyed residents about their housing preferences to be included in the Housing Element.
