Some Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) field offices re-opened to the public on May 8 following closures of all DMV offices on March 27 because of coronavirus concerns.
Among the offices to re-open in the nearby area are Fullerton, Santa Ana and Fontana. The offices are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the exception of opening at 9 a.m. Wednesdays to assist customers with appointments and with transactions that require an in-person visit.
Among those transactions are paying registration for an impounded vehicle because of registration-related issues, reinstating a suspended or revoked driver’s license, applying for a reduced-fee or no-fee identification card, processing commercial driver license transactions, applying for a disabled person parking placard (this can also be done by mail), and processing DMV Express customers for REAL ID transactions, if time and space allows.
Employees in the remaining 170 public DMV offices will continue providing services virtually. DMV officials said those offices will be re-opened in phases during the coming weeks.
Information on the office openings will be provided on the DMV’s website at www.dmv.ca.gov.
