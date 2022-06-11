The next adult paint nights at the Chino Hills Branch Library will be held between 6 and 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 23 and Thursday, July 21 at 14020 City Center Drive.
All skill levels are welcome for the step-by-step instructions.
Supplies are provided. The events are free.
Information: (909) 590-5380.
