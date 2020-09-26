99 Cents parcel bought for $2.5 million

The 99 Cents Only store in Chino Hills has been purchased by Wood Investments Companies of Costa Mesa for $2.5 million.
The acquisition includes the adjacent Party House Liquor Store in the Chino Hills Shopping Center on the northwest corner of Chino Hills Parkway and Pipeline Avenue.
According to managing general partner Patrick Wood, the current in-place rent is below market, providing Wood Investments with the ability to “capture significant future upside upon the expiration of the 99 Cents Only lease.”
Mr. Wood stated in a news release that the company plans to hold the property for cash flow until the end of the lease and will either negotiate a new lease with 99 Cents Only or with another essential needs/grocery tenant at market rents.
The execution of the plan will take three to five years to complete, Mr. Wood said.
Mr. Wood said the building allows for multiple re-tenanting strategies or even subdividing the space.
The 28,240-square-foot building was originally built in 1974 for Alpha Beta.
Mr. Wood said Grocery Outlet’s recently signed lease in the former Big Lots space will provide a tremendous opportunity.
Improvements are currently being made to the Grocery Outlet’s building and parking lot.
Winston Ward, building official for the City of Chino Hills, said the city sees the acquisition of the 99 Cents Only parcel as a positive development for the shopping center.
He described Wood Investments as a leading California commercial real estate investment and management company that is a more sophisticated operator than the previous owner.
Mr. Ward said the center is actually owned by four owners.
In addition to Wood Investments, he said TDA Investment Group owns the parcel that contains the Grocery Outlet, Gregory Scott Jones Family LTD Partnership owns the parcel that contains the Jack in the Box, and Grabel Chino Hills LLC owns the remainder of the center that consists of three groups of suites.
Mr. Ward said the community can expect some announcements on new uses within the 11,850-square-foot Line Drive Baseball Academy and the 8,250-square foot vacant Shamrocks.
The city has long been working to improve the older center but has found it challenging because of the multiple ownerships.
