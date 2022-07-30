City officials are looking to place a one-half percent sales tax increase in front of Chino voters after 45 percent of 414 Chino households said they would pay the tax increase to fund the Civic Center Master Plan through a statistically valid survey.
The Chino City Council held a special meeting on Tuesday to discuss the funding strategies for the project but did not take any action.
The civic center project is estimated to cost $200 million to $300 million including soft costs, depending on the exact facilities to be included in the new complex, according to the staff report.
Soft costs are costs that are generally excluded until the very end, such as architect fees, legal fees, and costs for equipment and furniture, said Mike Parkin, a cost estimator with Gruen Associates.
The proposed increase would generate about $15 million a year, according to Bill Lee, a planning economist of Land Econ Group.
The concept preferred by the council includes a new city hall east of Central Avenue, a performing arts center with an indoor and outdoor multipurpose amphitheater, a new senior center, and expansions to the Neighborhood Activity Center, Carolyn Owens Community Center, and the Seventh Street Theater.
Deputy City Manager Vivian Castro said if the council decides to move forward with the tax hike, it would be at a future election, not this year.
The public was surveyed through discussions at pop-up events and an online survey, and a statistically valid survey mailed out to residents, Ms. Castro said.
Sixty-one percent of respondents of the informal surveys said they would pay the tax increase, according to Mr. Lee.
“Chino’s sales tax, at 7.75 percent is fairly low compared to surrounding cities,” Mr. Lee said.
Lawrence Saldana, a Chino resident, told the council that a half-cent sales tax would drive business away from Chino.
“I would love to see new buildings going up, but I just don’t think it’s the right time,” Mr. Saldana said. “We’re in a period of great inflation and we should stay within our budget.”
The duration of the tax will depend on the exact tax measure that the city puts in front of voters, Mr. Lee told the council.
The surveys took place before there was a final design and illustration of the project, Mr. Lee said. “Once we have that, it’s likely to be even more favorable,” Mr. Lee told the council.
Councilmember Karen Comstock said she hopes residents support the plan if they feel it’s best for the city’s future.
“I don’t think raising taxes is always the way to go,” Ms. Comstock said. “But our population is continuously increasing, and our downtown is heavily used, so this could serve our community. It’s ultimately up to the residents.”
Councilman Marc Lucio said residents frequently ask him why Chino can’t have a downtown similar to Azusa or Pomona.
“The residents want an improved downtown area and in order for that to happen, we have to put money into the city,” Mr. Lucio said.
Councilman Lucio said Chino’s population continues to grow and the facilities are becoming outdated.
“We get water leaks constantly, things are falling apart, and the building isn’t big enough for the people we employ,” Mr. Lucio said. “It’s up to the voters to say whether they truly support it. If a majority of the people who were polled said they support it, then we should give them that option.”
Councilman Chris Flores said the proposed tax should have a sunset clause. Mr. Flores said his district is within the downtown area and residents often ask about adding more amenities to the area.
“Let’s leave it up to the people to decide,” Mr. Flores said.
A hearing will be held on Sept. 20 for the approval of the civic center master plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.