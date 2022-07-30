.

City officials are looking to place a one-half percent sales tax increase in front of Chino voters after 45 percent of 414 Chino households said they would pay the tax increase to fund the Civic Center Master Plan through a statistically valid survey.

The Chino City Council held a special meeting on Tuesday to discuss the funding strategies for the project but did not take any action.

