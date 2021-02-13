Fire district celebrating ‘American Heart Month’

The Chino Valley Fire District celebrates American Heart Month every February by offering heart-healthy tips and sharing what our personnel are doing to stay healthy on our District social media platforms @cvifd.
We believe that if we all do our part, we can increase survival rates for out-of-hospital cardiac arrests.
The Chino Valley Fire District committed in 2018 to making the cities we serve Heart Safe Communities.
We partnered with the Chino Valley Fire Foundation and key stakeholders to not only donate Automated External Defibrillators to local businesses, schools, community organizations, and faith-based organizations, but to also train recipients on how to use them.
Although these live-saving devices are a key component to increase survival from sudden cardiac arrest, leading a heart-healthy lifestyle is just as important.
Our firefighter/paramedics incorporate exercise and healthy meals into their daily routine. Incorporating physical activity and a healthy diet into your lifestyle will help keep your heart healthy.
Below are some examples of what you can do to strengthen your heart but be sure to speak with your doctor before starting any new exercise program or diet.
Get moving! Aerobic exercise is great for your heart’s health. Most experts recommend that you do at least 30 minutes a day, five days a week of heart-pumping exercise. Some examples are brisk walking, running, swimming, cycling, playing tennis, and jumping rope.
Quit smoking if you are a smoker.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, smoking leads to disease and disability, and harms nearly every organ system in the body, including the heart.
Maintain a healthy weight. When your health is within a healthy range you are less likely to develop heart disease.
Eat heart-healthy foods, such as leafy-green vegetables, fatty fish, whole grains, avocado, walnuts, beans, berries, and dark chocolate.
Manage stress. Studies suggest that high levels of cortisol from long-term stress can impact your heart’s health. There are many things you can do to help manage stress, which include exercise, laughing, meditating or praying, yoga, talking with friends, listening to music, spending time in nature, and taking deep breaths.
We are here for you and believe that together we can increase survival from sudden cardiac arrest.
Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @cvifd for heart-healthy tips throughout the month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.