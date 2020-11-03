Chino American Legion Post 299 will offer a free meal to veterans and their families from noon to 4 p.m. on Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 13759 Central Ave., south of Schaefer Avenue in Chino.
Sandwiches and soups will be served.
Information: 628-2080 or facebook.com/ChinoAmericanLegionPost299.
