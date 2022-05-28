Struck water pipe causes sinkhole
Champion photo by Josh Thompson

Inland Empire Utilities Agency construction workers survey the scene where a water treatment pipe was struck by the crew Wednesday afternoon at Kimball and Euclid avenues in Chino, causing a 15-foot wide, six-foot deep sinkhole in the westbound lane of Kimball. The pipe was struck around 1 p.m. Crews expected repairs to the road could take at least two days. 

