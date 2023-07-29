Chino National Little League loses field lighting battle

Field lighting will not be allowed at Heritage Park, at 4250 Chino Ave. The park is home to Chino National Little League, which wanted lighting in order to play at night.

Champion photo by Sinclair Andruska

The Community Services, Parks and Recreation Commission announced to a sparse audience on Monday that field lighting will not be coming to Heritage Park in Chino.

Just one month ago, the council chambers was packed with park neighbors clashing with Chino National Little League families after the League asked the city to install lights. The League said teams need lights to practice after school in winter and to play night games.

