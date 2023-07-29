Chino National Little League loses field lighting battle

The Community Services, Parks and Recreation Commission announced to a sparse audience on Monday that field lighting will not be coming to Heritage Park in Chino.
Just one month ago, the council chambers was packed with park neighbors clashing with Chino National Little League families after the League asked the city to install lights. The League said teams need lights to practice after school in winter and to play night games.
Kelly Meacham, the sole attendee from the League, suggested that Chino National buy portable lights to allow ball play until 7 p.m.
Chairman Robert Martinez said he asked friends in the neighborhood for their opinions, and they said it was a “game changer for their lifestyle.”
“I don’t think we are going to move forward with the lighting discussion for Heritage Park,” he said. “We’re not going to be in favor of it.”
Commissioner Neal Jerry, an assistant district administrator for Distict 23, which includes Chino National, said he spoke with district administrator Nikki Gonzalez prior to the meeting about the possibility of accommodating the teams at other city parks.
Mr. Jerry said he feels the League needs to play at night, and Ayala Park could possibly accommodate evening games.
Councilperson Karen Comstock, council liaison to the commission, said there has to be a compromise between residents and the League, and suggested having daytime games at Heritage Park, and evening games elsewhere.
Heritage Park is considered a neighborhood park at 10 acres in size, compared to Ayala Park, a 140-acre regional park that is home to Chino American Little League.
Commissioner Linda Takeuchi said Heritage Park is a limited neighborhood park, and when games are taking place, the area becomes very crowded.
Heritage Park has been home to Chino National since 1989.
Chairman Martinez said a subcommittee will probably be formed with the District 23 Board of Directors to discuss the future home of the Little League.
