Kim Carew of Chino Hills was 53 years old when she was diagnosed with one of the most aggressive and rare forms of breast cancer—triple- negative breast cancer.
She had no family history of the disease and didn’t even know anybody who had breast cancer.
She emerged from the nightmare of surgeries, chemo treatments, 38 rounds of radiation, and a double mastectomy with a will to live and a purpose to give to others.
She credits her husband, Marty, with not only saving her life by finding a doctor at the City of Hope who had extensive knowledge of the triple-negative breast cancer, but standing by her side during the painful journey.
“He never missed an appointment,” she said. “He was always there.”
He became her partner and financial support structure to establish a non-profit 501c3 foundation called “Peace Love Tote” which provides quality tote bags to those who are about to begin the arduous journey.
The bag contains a plush rose-colored blanket to keep women warm in chemotherapy sessions, ginger mints to help with nausea, cozy socks, a journal and pen, and “all the other things that nobody told me I would need during treatment,” she said.
Mrs. Carew said her husband draws on his experience and contacts as vice president of sales for an energy management company to market the foundation.
“He tells me he is my wingman,” she said.
As the director of development on the foundation board, he manages the business, planning, and fundraising efforts and events for Peace Love Tote.
“I had tons of support from family and friends but I did not know what to expect,” she said. “The incredible doctors and nurses I met had not personally been through the treatment.”
So she made it her mission in 2017 to help women who need to speak to someone who has been through the journey they are about to endure.
Through the foundation and tote deliveries, she has formed a network of breast cancer survivors.
When a woman approaches her for help, she will find somebody in the network who is either experiencing or has gone through that particular form of breast cancer.
“The tote is a starting point for building a support network of women helping women get through one of the most difficult life experiences a person can have,” she said. The year 2015 is one Mrs. Carew cannot forget.
After a routine mammogram screening, her doctor advised her to get an ultrasound because the report showed she had density on one of her breasts.
“I freaked out,” she said. “When I was on the table and looked up at the screen, I said is that a tumor?”
A biopsy was done a week later that revealed she had cancer.
During her treatment regimen, she learned that the City of Hope had received a grant for a case study on a new gene panel.
She “checked” the box giving her consent and tested positive.
She was personally given the news by the head of genetic testing at the City of Hope.
“I started crying,” she said. In the next year or two, the gene, called “PALb2,” will appear on the BRCA list, she said. “They had been studying and researching for it, and I was positive for it,” she said.
For breast cancer awareness month in October, Mrs. Carew has connected with Brighton Collectibles at The Shoppes at Chino Hills as part of the foundation’s fund-raising goals.
Brighton is donating $10 to the foundation for every 2019 Power of Pink bracelet that is sold, and $50 for every Legacy bracelet sold.
In addition, she has a display at the store through the end of October where residents can learn about the foundation and request a tote bag.
The goal is to raise enough funds to deliver totes to 30 newly-diagnosed breast cancer chemotherapy patients, she said.
The tote bags can be delivered or shipped to any city in California.
She is grateful to Joe Lambert, a long-time friend who gave her the idea to start the foundation and is now serving on the board.
Mrs. Carew had been assembling and delivering tote bags on an individual basis whenever she learned that somebody had breast cancer when he remarked, “Why don’t you start a foundation?”
Mr. Lambert’s late mother suffered through breast cancer.
Mrs. Carew, who is seven years cancer-free, is an English teacher at Canyon Hills Junior High School, where she has taught for 17 years.
Before her children were born, she was in the entertainment industry but quit to stay home and raise her two children.
She became a substitute teacher and later obtained her master’s degree in education and a teaching credential.
She was president of the Parent Faculty Association for Country Springs Elementary School when her children were small.
They are now 27 and 30 and she has a 2-year-old grandson.
To request a Peace Love Tote bag, visit peace lovetote.org. To contact Mrs. Carew, email kim carew@peacelovetote.org.
