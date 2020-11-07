Open enrollment is through Dec. 4 for parents of students in the Chino Valley school district who wish to transfer their children to a school that is different from their assigned school.
Enrollment applications are available online, chino.k12.ca.us, and at the student support services office, 13453 Ramona Avenue, Chino. Transfer applications are not approved on a first-come, first-served basis and will be pulled in a random lottery on Jan. 19, 2021.
Information: student support services department, chino.k12.ca.us/page/20070 or call 628-1201, ext. 7750.
