Calvary Chapel Chino Valley will commemorate its 40th anniversary during a celebration service at 5 p.m. Sunday, July 25, followed by a cake reception.
The community is invited to the celebration at 12205 Pipeline Ave. in Chino.
In 1981, Pastor David Rosales began his first church service as a Bible study at the Pomona home of David and Connie Saenz.
Mr. Saenz is still a parishioner. His wife Connie has passed away.
Since that first meeting, the church has grown from about a dozen members in a living room to several thousand on a 13-acre campus in Chino.
Staff minister John Mata will emcee the celebration.
Former and current worship teams, as well as the Spanish-language worship team will offer music as the church reflects on “40 years of God’s faithfulness.”
The “Kid’s Ministry” will have a special night planned for all children.
Children will be provided with a teaching, a treat, jumpers, and games.
Classrooms will open 15 minutes before the service begins for infants through sixth grade.
After the service, the church will gather in the courtyard for a cake reception. All are welcome.
Information: (909) 464-8255.
