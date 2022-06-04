Greg Marquez, who is running for Chino City Council District 2 in November, will host a brunch campaign fundraiser from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Sunday, June 5 at Estancia Cocina Mexicana, 13788 Roswell Ave., Chino.
Cost is $50 for adults and $20 for ages 18 and under, which includes a brunch meal with a mimosa or a non-alcoholic beverage. To purchase a ticket: mar quez4chinocitycouncil.com
