School board gives 15-year-old Don Lugo High student a chance

A 15-year-old Don Lugo High School water polo player narrowly escaped expulsion over a gel blaster gun incident after his family and teammates pleaded his case to the Chino Valley School Board.
The student, Raul Barajas, was recommended for expulsion by the school district but the board voted 3-2 on Aug. 18 to deny the district’s recommendation.
President Christina Gagnier and board members Andrew Cruz and James Na voted to deny the expulsion while Joe Schaffer and Don Bridge voted for the expulsion.
The board discussed the case in closed session and voted later that evening in open session.
Members of the Don Lugo water polo team, parents from the community, and family members addressed the board prior to the closed session meeting.
Ken Plunkett, a parent of a water polo player, said Raul drove a student to a park and that student shot another student with an Orbeez gun.
The incident reportedly occurred on July 5.
An Orbeez gun is a water pellet gun that blasts gel beads up to 100 feet, according to various gel blaster websites.
Mr. Plunkett stated that according to Section 48900-T of the California Education Code, Raul would be an accessory and not subject to expulsion, just suspension.
“In the education system, when somebody makes a mistake, we’re supposed to be here to pick them up and show them the way back to success,” he said.
Mr. Plunkett continued, “I don’t think expelling Raul for what he did is showing him support. It’s throwing him out, making him somebody else’s problem.”
Enrique Barajas, Raul’s brother, told the board that Raul has been enrolled in the school district since he was in preschool, without a single disciplinary action. Mr. Barajas said Raul has met with the victim to reconcile.
“Raul is a good person, student, and member of the community,” Mr. Barajas told the board. “He made a mistake and has been reprimanded at home by losing his phone, his participation in our family vacation, and his ability to play club water polo.”
Trying to hold back tears, Raul’s mother, Evangelina Leon, addressed the board in Spanish and pleaded to give her son a second chance.
“Raul isn’t the same anymore,” she said. “He’s depressed and anxious. I’m concerned for his mental health.”
She said she wants her son to accomplish his goals and become an engineer like his older brother.
Franklin Peck, Raul’s former soccer coach, said young men sometimes make stupid choices.
“I believe in punishment,” he said. “Nobody should be let off easy, but you don’t want to punish a child to the point where they’re damaged for the rest of their life.”
Ms. Gagnier on Wednesday told the Champion she could not provide a comment because it was a student matter discussed in closed session.
Mr. Na said he voted against the expulsion because he wanted to support the Don Lugo students and bring them back together.
“I was really moved by the students coming together and holding signs to show their support,” he told the Champion.
He noted that one of the students held a sign that read “one family one school.”
“I felt the decision would restore the peace and I know he has learned his lesson,” he said.
During the meeting, Mr. Na thanked the students, saying it spoke volumes that both parents and students showed up for one cause.
“I’d like you guys to go home tonight and thank your parents for being who they are and for being involved in your life,” he said.
He thanked Raul’s mother for speaking on behalf of her child.
“We need parents involved in education and protecting our children,” he said. “I was just so proud of the parents and students being here. The more power our parents have, the better the education we can provide.”
