School board gives 15-year-old Don Lugo High student a chance

Princesa Barajas (left), sister of Don Lugo High student Raul Barajas, stands next to her mother Evangelina Leon while addressing the school board. Ms. Leon asked for leniency for her son and Ms. Barajas said Raul is a first-generation student who aspires to get a college degree.

 Video image

A 15-year-old Don Lugo High School water polo player narrowly escaped expulsion over a gel blaster gun incident after his family and teammates pleaded his case to the Chino Valley School Board.

The student, Raul Barajas, was recommended for expulsion by the school district but the board voted 3-2 on Aug. 18 to deny the district’s recommendation. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.