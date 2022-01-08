As many as 220 housing units could be built on the Caballero Ranch on the west side of Peyton Drive, south of Eucalyptus Avenue.
The Chino Hills City Council will discuss the change in plans to build residential units on the 10-acre ranch as part of an overall discussion of the housing element during the 7 p.m. meeting on Tuesday in council chambers.
The ranch, with its landmark red barn, was added to the housing inventory after the developer at Crossroads Marketplace on Peyton Drive at the 71 Freeway changed direction and decided not to build housing on the northern portion where empty big box stores have been vacant for years.
The property owner is now working with a commercial enterprise instead.
As a result of the flip, the city redistributed the 370 units to the Shoppes II site which already was slated for 374 units.
The 8-acre Shoppes II parcel is the overflow parking lot at the corner of Boys Republic and Shoppes drives.
A developer then prepared preliminary concept plans for the Caballero Ranch for up to 220 high-density units.
Based on that information, city staff subtracted the 220 units from Shoppes II and placed them on the Caballero Ranch.
As a result, Shoppes II is now slated for 524 units.
Another site that has generated controversy is the proposal to build 267 housing units on top of retail stores on the southeastern portion of The Shoppes.
The property owner proposes the units above the southeast “L”-shaped building that extends from Kickin’ Crab on the south suite, Victoria’s Secret on the corner suite, and RA Sushi on the west suite end cap.
The city is being forced by state mandates to build 3,720 residential units over the next eight years.
Of this number, 59 percent (or 2,209 units) must be built as “high-density” units.
Because Chino Hills and many other cities do not have a housing stock considered affordable, the state allows cities to use a “default” density, which for Chino Hills is 20 to 30 units per acre.
