The Catholic Divorced Ministry Council of the Diocese of San Bernardino will present a Zoom presentation on the annulment process based on the teachings of the Catholic Church from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 26.
The presentation will be given by Mary Ann Brewer-Nolan who will provide direction inclluding how long the process will take.
To sign up, visit http://bit.ly/SBAnnulmentMay26.
For information, email CDM@sbdiocese.org.
