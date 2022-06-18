Joe Dallas, author and ordained pastoral counselor, will be the guest speaker at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services at Chino Valley Calvary Chapel.
The title of his message is “The Man on Watch” that will address the responsibility of fathers and Christian men to guard themselves over the areas of influence in their lives, including relational matters.
He is the founder and program director of Genesis Counseling, a ministry for men dealing with sexual addiction, homosexuality, and relational problems.
The services will be replayed online at 2 p.m.
The church is at 12205 N. Pipeline Ave. in Chino.
Information: (909) 464-8255, ext. 281.
