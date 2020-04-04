Several changes to truck routes in Chino will go into effect April 16 after the Chino City Council on March 17 approved the second reading of ordinance changes.
The revisions, recommended by city staff, will remove 1.7 miles of the city’s current 51.2 miles of designated truck routes.
The staff’s recommendations are based on a review of the routes, considering other nearby roads that could handle truck traffic, as well as the proximity of existing routes to homes.
Segments of current truck routes that will be removed are:
●Eucalyptus Avenue between Fern and Euclid avenues
●Kimball Avenue between the future Mayhew Avenue and Hellman Avenue
●Flight Avenue (formerly Walker Avenue) from Enterprise Way to Kimball Avenue
All of the changes will require amendments to the city’s General Plan, a document that guides future land use decisions. It establishes land use designations and policies that identify a range of zoning options that can be applied to property.
Eucalyptus Avenue
The 0.1-mile stretch of Eucalyptus Avenue from Fern to Euclid is currently designated a truck route in the Chino Municipal Plan and the city’s General Plan. The land adjacent to this segment was previously zoned Business Park and served commercial/industrial uses, said city planner Warren Morelion in a report he wrote for the planning commission.
In 2014, the land was changed to residential zoning and is currently developed with single-family homes. Mr. Morelion said both the homes and an existing business park exist to the north of the truck route.
He also said the business park is bordered by Edison Avenue to the north, Euclid Avenue to the east and Fern Avenue to the west. Mr. Morelion said a truck route is not needed on that segment of Eucalyptus because trucks can use both Edison and Euclid avenues to access the site.
He said removing this segment will discourage trucks from using Eucalyptus west of Fern Avenue, through College Park, without affecting the trucking needs of the existing business park. He said trucks are legally allowed to use Fern Avenue to make direct deliveries to the business park without it being designated as a truck route.
Kimball Avenue
Kimball Avenue, a major east-west street between Euclid and Hellman avenues is currently designated as a truck route. The staff’s review of this route determined that it is adjacent to current residential development, as well as future residential projects, making it inappropriate for a truck route. Mr. Morelion said the current and future industrial land uses adjacent to Kimball near Euclid and Hellman can be served by Merrill Avenue and Pine Avenue with no impact to trucks that need regional connections.
Flight Avenue
Flight Avenue (formerly Walker Avenue) between Enterprise Way and Kimball Avenue was recommended for removal because city staff determined that reasonable alternatives exist for trucks to move through the area. Hellman Avenue south of Merrill Avenue will remain as a truck route. Flight Avenue north of Enterprise Way will also stay a truck route, as will the streets that surround the newly developed industrial areas in the Preserve, such as Van Vliet Avenue and Remington Avenue, Mr. Morelion said in his report.
Monte Vista Avenue
Monte Vista Avenue, between Eucalyptus Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway is adjacent to industrial businesses on both sides, so it will remain a truck route and be included in the city’s General Plan and the Eucalyptus Business Park Specific Plan. This segment is currently only designated as a truck route in Chino’s Municipal Code.
Although the city of Chino has designated truck routes, state law allows truckers to make deliveries to residences and businesses, as needed, Mr. Morelion said.
