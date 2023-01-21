Chino Hills was not yet a city in 1983 when Kevin Cooper escaped from the California Institution for Men (CIM) in Chino and walked two miles into the English Road neighborhood where he committed murders that have had a lasting impact in the community and across the nation 40 years later.
Mary Ann and Bill Hughes of Chino Hills, whose son Christopher was murdered, have endured four decades dealing with Cooper’s claims of innocence in a judicial system that has provided him with every possible avenue to plead his case.
San Bernardino County District Attorney Jason Anderson said Thursday that Mr. and Mrs. Hughes have remained steadfast in their hope for justice that speaks to their resolve and courage.
He commended a person in the district attorney’s office he referred to as Mr. Kochis for his longstanding work and support of the victims’ families for the last 40 years.
Mr. Anderson said the Morrison & Foerster report provided details and depth for every claim alleged by Cooper.
“The report did not rely on prosecution and defense only, but conclusions were reached by independent experts that really tell the story,” Mr. Anderson said.
The investigation concluded, for example, that the evidence did not support Cooper’s arguments that his blood and a hatchet sheath were planted in the Ryens’ home by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
Cooper argued that the hatchet belonged to Lee Furrow, who he blamed for the murders.
Expert Mark Lillienfeld, who assisted in securing findings of factual innocence for three inmates, spent more than five hours interviewing Lee Furrow in person and several more hours on the phone as well as conducting substantial interviews with others associated with Mr. Furrow.
“Furrow not only lacks a motive or interest in the murders, but he has a solid alibi based in part on statements from outside parties who don’t have an interest or agenda in the inquiry,” Mr. Lillienfeld stated in the report.
“Upon examining all the evidence that the Cooper defense team has accumulated regarding Furrow’s involvement, there is not only a lack of a prima facie case presentation to a charging authority, there is not even the slightest invocation or evidence of probable cause for an arrest or even the minimal amount of information-evidence needed for a search warrant,” he stated.
Also refuted was Cooper’s claim that the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department planted two cigarette butts in the Ryens’ station wagon after it was towed from Long Beach to San Bernardino as part of the plot to frame him.
“There is no evidence that any cigarette butts were collected by officers at the Lease house and stashed away for future planting,” according to the report.
The Lease house was where Cooper first stayed after escaping from CIM.
The sheriff’s department stated, “We have always been confident in the original finding and in the work done by our investigators. Our hope is that these findings will bring some measure of closure to the families of the victims and that this will be the last time they have to relive the horrific event that took the lives of their loved ones.”
Mrs. Hughes said she has been in a blur since the report was released.
“There should be no more clemency,” she said. “Kevin Cooper is the killer.”
