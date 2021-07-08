Two men arrested Thursday on suspicion of shooting guns into air on July 4 at apartment complex in Chino

Two men were arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of recklessly discharging multiple firearms into the air on July 4 at an apartment complex at 13106 Yorba Ave. in Chino.
Joseph Denham, 31, and Mario Martinez, 38, were each booked on $50,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and gross negligent discharge of a firearm, Chino Police said.
Mr. Martinez was also booked on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to sell, police said.
Chino police detectives were investigating two people shooting firearms at the Yorba Court Apartments, finding more than 50 bullet casings in the complex’s parking lot, police said.
Officers made the arrests after serving search warrants at the same apartment complex where the suspects live.
Both suspects are expected to appear in court on Monday, July 12, according to San Bernardino County court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.