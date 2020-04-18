The city of Chino Hills has installed six banners reminding residents to stay home, wash hands, maintain social distance, cover their faces, and “be kind” during the coronavirus pandemic.
The banners were installed Wednesday at the following locations: two near Veterans Park, two near English Springs Park, one on Soquel Canyon Parkway and Pipeline Avenue, and one near Butterfield Park on Mystic Canyon Drive.
According to city spokesperson Denise Cattern, city leaders are actively monitoring the coronavirus pandemic and working closely with the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health and other agencies.
“The health and well-being of the Chino Hills community is our highest priority,” she said.
Mrs. Cattern said the banners were installed to include the top measures that people should be following, as well as to convey a positive “COVID kindness” message.
“We are hearing from residents who are expressing a level of anxiety and concern when they come across people who aren’t wearing face coverings,” she said. “If you’re on a walk, please put on your face covering when another person comes into view.”
Mrs. Cattern said it is difficult to reach people and some never see television, newspapers, or social media. Television coverage is Los Angeles-driven, she added.
Moveable message boards were stationed early in the pandemic near supermarkets to refer residents to the city website.
Get back to normal
Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman told the city council during the remote meeting Tuesday night that he hopes residents wear masks, keep their social distancing, and wash their hands for 20 seconds.
“The more we do it, the faster we will go back to normal,” he said.
Mr. Hagman said the county hopes to soon have a plan to start getting people back into the work environment.
Resident Brad Goldman asked Mr. Hagman if contact tracing will be used, where public health officials ask those with coronavirus for a list of people they have been in close contact with for tracking purposes.
Mr. Hagman said the county has been looking at technology for contact tracing, but he does not want to go to GPS tracking.
“I don’t think that goes over with the public very well,” he said. “It goes back to being responsible, wearing masks and keeping physical distance. If you bump into somebody in the store, wash your hands,” he said.
City closures
Resident Luis Esparaza said he is concerned about civil liberties being at risk because of all the closures in the city and Jim Gallagher urged residents to adhere to orders to stay safe.
Councilman Brian Johsz said the city council takes civil liberties to heart. “We’re not power-hungry bureaucrats that want to run your life and tell you what to do,” he said. “The very second we’re able to re-open in a responsible way, we’re going to do it.”
Chino Hills City Manager Ben Montgomery said he is not aware of any citations that have been issued for coronavirus health directed violations in the city.
Chino Hills Police Captain John Walker said deputies on bicycle have been patrolling the trailheads and parks, including during the Easter weekend.
“We gained great compliance with everybody, so we appreciate that,” Capt. Walker said. “Our main purpose is education. It’s important for people to get outside and exercise because they are going a little bit stir crazy at home.”
Councilman Peter Rogers said the world is a different place and “it’s becoming very obvious that every element of our lives is being impacted.”
He said various levels of government will be financially impacted in several months, including Chino Hills.
“Although sales tax revenue is not our main source of income, those monies are significant enough to cause concern,” he said.
The transient occupancy tax generated by hotels will also be of concern, he said.
Mr. Rogers said he will keep this in mind when city budget discussions begin in May.
“Thank goodness we have strong financial reserves from our past conservative budgeting and spending,” he said. “That at least gives me some peace of mind.”
Information on the coronavirus: chinohills.org. To receive notifications, click on “notify me” on the homepage of the website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.