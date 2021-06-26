The City of Chino Hills will resume street sweeping parking enforcement on Tuesday, July 6.
Cost of a citation is $43.
The city stopped issuing street sweeping parking citations in mid-March 2020 when Gov. Newsom issued stay-at-home orders when the pandemic hit.
Public residential streets are swept twice a month to keep the storm drains clear of debris.
Residents can view the schedule by entering their address online at chinohills.org/streetsweeping or by calling the Public Works Department at (909) 364-2800.
Signs are posted at the entrance to each neighborhood.
Vehicles are not permitted to park on the street during a designated street sweeping day between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The city does not provide street sweeping on private streets.
A courtesy program allows residents up to three street sweeping waiver requests per year under certain circumstances.
Waivers must be requested at least one business day in advance, prior to sweeping and issuance of a citation.
Waivers can be requested by calling (909) 364-2800.
If a resident has contractors working at the house, they may request a waiver.
If permits are required for the work being done, city staff will verify that permits have been pulled before allowing a waiver.
Waivers are not granted to accommodate households that have more cars than can fit in the driveway.
Recreational vehicles (RVs) may qualify for an exemption, but they must have obtained the free temporary parking permit that is required to park an RV on the street at any time.
Visit chinohills.org/RVParking.
