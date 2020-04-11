Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Devany Kelly, from Chino, practices removing a cast during orthopedics training aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19).
Mercy docked at the Port of Los Angeles on March 27 in support of the nation’s COVID-19 response efforts.
The ship is serving as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients who are in hospitals in the Los Angeles area, allowing those medical centers to focus their efforts on coronavirus cases.
One of the Department of Defense’s missions is Defense Support of Civil Authorities.
The Department of Defense is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
