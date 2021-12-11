Despite improvements and a redesign of the Preserve’s Main Street, Chino city staff forgot one thing—to ask residents for their input.
The city council approved the new arrangement on Tuesday but asked staff to inform residents.
Mayor Eunice Ulloa said most of the changes were excellent, but the city made a mistake by not reaching out to the Preserve community.
“They may feel disenfranchised, or that we don’t care what they think,” Mayor Ulloa said. “As a courtesy, we really need to be outreaching to people.”
The Main Street redesign includes bigger parks and a two-lane street layout from Pine Avenue to Chino Corona Road to create a downtown-like atmosphere.
It would accommodate an amphitheater and an art walk for farmer’s markets, street fairs, and community events.
Councilmember Karen Comstock said shifting the parks around is going to change the feel of the paseo.
“These are some significant design changes, so I wonder how people that are presently living there or going to be living there feel about it,” Ms. Comstock said.
Staff agreed to bring the redesign to the Preserve within the next 30 days through expanded office hours at the Preserve and social media.
The original Main Street design was a wide boulevard where parks were located along the median.
Dennis Ralls, Chino’s transportation manager, said another significant change is to the transit loop. He said the 10 to 13 foot wide shared-use paths for bicyclists and pedestrians will be changed to a sidewalk to separate bicyclists and pedestrians. Bike lanes will now be located on the roadways.
“The paths will create more ease for pedestrians to be able to walk as a family, enjoy a recreational stroll, or exercise through jogging and running,” Mr. Ralls said.
Mr. Ralls said the city received a comment from Chino resident Stubbie Barr who was concerned that the updated paths might endanger the users and negatively affect the flow of traffic.
“We feel very comfortable that what we’re providing here is safe and effective for all users,” Mr. Ralls said.
