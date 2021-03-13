The late Helen McCoy donated her 20-acre ranch to the City of Chino Hills 25 years ago and the time has come for the lease agreement to end.
More than 25 worried horse owners who live, ride, or board in Chino Hills wrote letters of concern that the city would stop using McCoy’s as an equestrian facility after purchasing it.
After the letters were read into the record during Tuesday’s council meeting, all councilmembers said there has been no discussion of changing the use and vowed to keep it equestrian.
They noted that Mrs. McCoy also stipulated that other events could be held such as wedding receptions and celebrations.
Councilman Peter Rogers said he was surprised at the reaction to a “procedural kickoff” of the transfer of ownership that was laid out in the lease agreement.
Under the terms, the city was to use the property primarily for equestrian purposes, and also for public use, for $1 a year for 25 years, with the option to purchase it for $1.
Mr. Rogers said he was asked by the late Mayor Mike Wickman to focus on McCoy’s when Mr. Wickman appointed him to the Parks and Recreation Commission 22 years ago. Mr. Rogers said he has taken an active role in McCoy’s ever since.
“There is a passion here with me,” he said. “If we want to enhance the equestrian use, let’s get it going again.”
He suggested that the matter go before the Parks and Recreation Commission or a town hall meeting can be held.
Chino Hills ranch owner Suzi Vlietstra of Rancho de Felicidad on English Place, said there were more than 30 horse shows at McCoy’s in 2010, but only three in 2019.
Ms. Vlietstra said high-end equestrian sports are booming all over the world and many of those professional riders need small and midsize horse shows to practice and bring on young horses and new students.
“Emerging from COVID, the market is on fire: Americans are desperate for outdoor family fun and horses fill that need,” she said.
Ms. Vlietstra said McCoy’s is perfectly positioned to capture that junior varsity horse show market.
She asked the city to form a Chino Hills Equestrian Committee with experienced equestrians to develop a strategic plan and a vision.
Leslie Kuenzig of the Chino Hills Horsemen’s Association said the potential for McCoy’s to become a show center is tremendous if maintained and promoted with expertise.
Bill Hughes, a longtime resident of English Road, and a member of the McCoy Equestrian Trust, said he cannot believe it has been 25 years since he sat down at Mrs. McCoy’s kitchen table and talked about her plan.
He said the city did an amazing job of keeping her dreams alive. “Yes, she wanted equestrian use but was tickled to see her old barn used for parties,” he said. “My hope is that the city continues to preserve the center for years to come. It gives the city something special you can’t find anywhere else. It is part of the heritage of Chino Hills,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.