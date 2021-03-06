Construction is underway for a massive $450 million expansion project of a wastewater treatment plant operated by the Inland Empire Utilities Agency (IEUA) located next to its headquarters on Kimball Avenue in Chino.
It is the largest project undertaken at the IEUA to-date.
The plant, known as Regional Plant 5 (RP-5), serves Chino Hills, Chino, and Ontario.
The expansion is needed for increased flow, growth, and an increase in capacity needs, said IEUA general manager Shivaji Deshmukh.
The plant has been in operation since 2004 and currently treats liquids only, with a capacity of 16.3 million gallons per day, according to Mr. Deshmukh.
This number includes 1.3 million gallons per day of solids processing returned from Regional Plant 2, a solids treatment facility known as RP-2.
The project will expand the liquids treatment capacity to 22.5 million gallons per day and include the construction of a new solids handling facility, he said.
RP2 is located within a flood zone and will be decommissioned, he said.
“The expansion project will include infrastructure for RP-5’s ultimate buildout to treat an average flow of 30 million gallons per day and a peak flow of 60 million gallons per day,” Mr. Deshmukh said.
The water treated from RP-5 is either delivered as recycled water to industrial users, pumped to basins for groundwater recharge, or discharged to Chino Creek.
The solids removed from RP-5 are pumped to RP-2 for thickening, anaerobic digestion, and dewatering.
RP-5 is located at the lowest elevation and is an end-of-the-line wastewater treatment plant, making it the “receiver” for any flows that the other plants cannot handle, he said.
Liquids
The liquid treatment section consists of preliminary screening and grit removal, primary clarification, secondary treatment by aeration basins and clarification, tertiary treatment by filtration and disinfection, and dichlorination, according to the IEUA.
Wastewater liquid is treated to State Division of Drinking Water Title 22 Code of Regulations standards for disinfected tertiary recycled water.
IEUA board member Steve Elie, who represents Chino and Chino Hills, addressed both city councils during recent meetings to announce that construction had begun for a project that had been in the works for several years.
Its top purpose is to accommodate growth in the Preserve and the Ontario Ranch areas, he said.
Mr. Elie said the IEUA received a $196 million loan from the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with an interest rate of 1.36 percent.
“We don’t have to start paying it back until after construction is completed and it will take 35 years to be repaid,” he said. “So this is a good investment for the region.”
By using the low interest loan, it will provide the IEUA and its ratepayers a gross savings of $152.8 million versus the cost of issuing traditional bonds, he said.
The expansion project has been made possible through multiple partnerships and will be funded in part through agreements with the State Water Resources Control Board and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), according to the IEUA.
California’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund is capitalized through a variety of funding sources, including grants from the U.S. EPA and state bond proceeds.
