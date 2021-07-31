Caltrans will close the northbound side of the 71 Freeway for 55 hours, starting at 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6 and the southbound lanes the same time period, starting Friday, Aug. 13.
Work on the $4.2 million slab replacement project from the Los Angeles County line to just south of the Santa Ana Riverbed begins the project that will also feature bridge deck approach resurfacing, and installation of polyester concrete, Caltrans said Wednedsay.
The northbound lanes of the 71 Freeway will close Aug. 6 from the 60 to the 91 freeways, reopening at 4 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9.
The southbound on and off ramps will only be open to local traffic, Caltrans said.
Motorists should use the northbound 15 Freeway to the westbound 60 Freeway or the westbound 91 Freeway to the northbound 57 Freeway to get around the closure.
The southbound lanes will close from the 60 to the 91 at 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13 until 4 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16.
The northbound on and off ramps will be available to local traffic only.
Motorists can use the southbound 15 or 57 freeways to the 91 Freeway to avoid the closure.
The slab replacement project is expected to continue through December.
Information: https://www.facebook.com/caltrans8 or https://twitter.com/Cal trans8.
