Chino Hills resident Tricia Ross will collect Valentines from residents to send to deployed service members and veteran patients.
“We are an active duty military family that has called Chino Hills home for the past two years,” she said. “This year has been challenging for everyone, but our community’s spirit has kept many of us moving forward.”
Mrs. Ross’ husband is active duty in the United States Navy.
“Our family motto is to leave each community better than it was when we arrived,” she said.
To spread the spirit of Chino Hills’ neighborly love, the Ross family will collect homemade or store-bought valentines, along with a $1 donation for mailing costs, to support a non-profit group called Soldiers Angels.
The cards should be at least one-quarter page in size. No large classroom-size cards should be sent.
Mrs. Ross said she will collect the Valentines from Chino Hills residents and mail them in bulk along with the donations.
Deadline is Feb. 1.
“During my husband’s 22 years of service, he still cherishes the homemade cards he has received over the years,” she said.
To arrange pickup or drop off, email tricia.m.ross@gmail.com.
