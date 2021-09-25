A series of free classes will be offered by the Chino Valley Unified School District to help parents improve relationships with their children, help them deal with the emotional impacts of the pandemic, and develop goals for their lives.
The parent workshop series will be held every Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. starting Sept. 28 until Feb. 22, 2022 at the school district’s Family Engagement Center, room 25, located at 12970 Third St. in Chino.
The classes will help parents develop tools and strategies to keep them on track with their goals.
They will learn about the “powers of family business” such as purpose, feedback, day-to-day support, faith and forgiveness, working together, building resilience, choosing a positive attitude, doing the right thing, and humor.
For details and to register, call Ibis Cordero, (909) 628-1201, ext. 5602, or Brenda Froya, (909) 628-1201, ext. 5601.
Ms. Cordero can also be reached at ibiscordero@chi no.k12.ca.us and Ms. Froya can also be reached at brenda_froya@chino.k12.ca.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.