A 43-year-old Chino woman was arrested Monday on felony DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter charges after a car struck two fruit vendors, one fatally, on Riverside Drive just east of Euclid Avenue in Ontario.
Jessica Dewet was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries before she was arrested after the 11:13 a.m. collision, according to the Ontario Police Department.
Two fruit vendors were crossing Riverside Drive when they were struck by a vehicle that was moving in the westbound lanes, police said.
“One of the pedestrians was pronounced deceased on scene and the second pedestrian was transported to a local hospital in critical condition,” Ontario Police said in a news release.
The names, ages, or cities of residences of the fruit vendors was not released.
Riverside Drive was closed for several hours to allow police to conduct an investigation.
Anyone with information can call Ontario Police Department at (909) 986-6711 or Officer Josh Orr at (909) 408-1593. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can phone the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.