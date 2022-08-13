The Chino Valley Unified School District will hold its first Parent Information Forum for the school year at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30 at Chino High School, 5431 Jefferson Ave.
Topics will include mental health, safe and responsible social media practices, technology, and substance abuse.
