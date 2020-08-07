Breakfast and lunch meals will be served curbside at six Chino Valley Unified school sites 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays from Monday, Aug. 10 through Friday, Aug. 29 as students begin the 2020-21 school year with distance learning on Monday.
Student identification cards or nutrition services personalized meal cards will be required to receive meals, school district officials.
Prices are based on meal eligibility.
Students can receive meals for free, $.65 or $3.75. Cash payments will not be accepted.
Parents can also pick up meals for their children by using their student’s identification card.
Meals can be picked up at:
Cal Aero Preserve, 15850 Main St., Chino
Canyon Hills Junior High, 2500 Madrugada Drive, Chino Hills
Chino High School, 5472 Park Place, Chino
Don Lugo High School, 13400 Pipeline Ave., Chino
Townsend Junior High School, 15359 Ilex Drive, Chino Hills
Woodcrest Junior High School, 2725 S. Campus Drive, Ontario.
Information, chino.k12.ca.us.
