A man wanted by Chino Police Department in connection with a kidnapping and domestic violence incident in the 4400 block of Philadelphia Street in Chino on Saturday was arrested after an hours-long standoff at an Ontario hotel.
Cameron Michael Green, 35, of Colton, was booked on $1 million at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
He is facing charges of kidnapping, domestic violence, making criminal threats and assault with a deadly weapon, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
Chino police were called at 3:28 p.m. to the Philadelphia Street address on a report of a domestic violence, but the suspect had fled before officers could arrive, Sgt. Ted Olden said.
Officers began searching for the suspect and learned he checked into a hotel in the 1500 W. Mission Boulevard in Ontario, Sgt. Olden said.
“Chino police quickly responded to the location in Ontario and began communicating with him, however, Mr. Green refused to exit his hotel room,” Sgt. Olden said. “Negotiators from Chino police spoke with Mr. Green by cell phone for several hours and were able to de-escalte the situation, convincing him to surrender without incident.”
