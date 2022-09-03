The Let It Be Foundation will host its first ever “Hometown Concert” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, with gates opening at 6:30 p.m. at the Chino Fairgrounds, 5410 Edison Ave., in the open grass area.

The concert will feature Nashville’s Brittany and Nash of Golden West, Canadian country singer Shantaia, also of Nashville, the Gold Rush Country Band covering top 40, and D.J. Eric Cahill.

