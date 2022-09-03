The Let It Be Foundation will host its first ever “Hometown Concert” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, with gates opening at 6:30 p.m. at the Chino Fairgrounds, 5410 Edison Ave., in the open grass area.
The concert will feature Nashville’s Brittany and Nash of Golden West, Canadian country singer Shantaia, also of Nashville, the Gold Rush Country Band covering top 40, and D.J. Eric Cahill.
Heather Froglear of KFRG Radio will emcee the event, which will include food vendors, beer, wine, and beverages for purchase.
Cost is $35 per ticket; $10 for children 10 and under; and free for children under 2 years old.
Participants should bring blankets and low-backed chairs.
Founder Ruthe Rosen said Let It Be has been helping families of children with life-threatening illnesses for 16 years but not everybody knows about it.
“As communities change and grow, we need to introduce ourselves to those who don’t know what we are doing because we are truly impacting lives,” Mrs. Rosen said.
She said the concert will be the first of many so that the next generation can be involved in the foundation’s mission.
Mrs. Rosen and her husband, Michael Rosen, established the foundation in 2006, after they lost their only daughter, Karla Asch-Rosen, to brain cancer when she was 15.
They announced the formation of the foundation four months after Karla died, on what would have been her 16th birthday.
Since then, the foundation has worked to provide normalcy to families of ill children as they cope with day-to-day living.
The foundation’s Youth Leadership Team will operate a snack bar during the concert and sell childhood cancer awareness items.
To volunteer for the foundation or the concert, email Mrs. Rosen at ruthe@thele titbe.org or contact the Let It Be office in Chino at (909) 613-9161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.