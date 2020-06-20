San Bernardino County is warning residents about a fraudulent letter circulating on social media that is being used as a scam to access financial accounts and personal information.
The scammers are posing as government representatives and they claim clients must be tested for the virus to continue receiving benefits. It also contains a fake signature of a state official.
“Additional false threats may include that clients with children or grandchildren in the home will have the children moved to foster care if they test positive. This is a hoax,” according to a county news release.
The letter also contains a link to a website, which county officials said is operated by the scammers to collect personal and financial information.
Residents are advised never to click on links within an email or text, don’t respond to pressure tactics that rush or threaten you, remember that state and county departments will never ask about your health status in connection with applying for or receiving benefits, know that children cannot be placed in foster care only because a parent or grandparent may be ill, and always keep personal information protected, including addresses, social security numbers, and Medicare and bank account numbers.
Information: (877) 565-2020.
